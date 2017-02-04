ACS (Barker) too good for SJI

Anglo-Chinese School (Barker) proved too good for St Joseph's Institution (SJI), when they clinched a 34-0 victory in a first-round boys' B division rugby match of the National School Games at Evans Road yesterday.

Both teams demonstrated strength and speed throughout the game, but it was the boys in black and blue who were a class apart.

ACS (Barker) dominated their opponents from the first whistle, taking a commanding 19-0 lead by half-time.

They continued their dominance in the second half, scoring six tries to stamp their authority.

SJI team captain Daryl Chin, 16, told The New Paper: "Today, they wanted it more than us and they were definitely better prepared than us.

"It was more of a mental thing for us.

"The boys need to be mentally ready to play the game."

LIGHTNING THREAT

The second match of the day between ACS (Independent) and St Andrew's Secondary School was stopped five minutes before half-time due to lightning threat, with St Andrew's leading 15-5.

Details of the replay will be published on the Singapore School Sports Council's website at www.sssc.sg.

The boys' B division rugby competition will continue till the end of next month, with five round-robin rounds followed by the semi-finals and final rounds of the cup.