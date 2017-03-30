ACS(I) clinch third B division rugby title in a row

ACS(I)'s Finan Siow scoring a try in the second half as ACS(I) beat RI 25-12 in the boys' B division rugby final at the MOE (Evans) Stadium yesterday.

Wet weather conditions did little to stop rugby kings Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) from winning their third consecutive Police Cup "B" Division title at the MOE (Evans) Stadium yesterday.

ACS(I) displayed great determination defeating Raffles Institution (RI) in a match that finished 25-12, but had to stave off the opponents' spirited challenge in the second half.

ACS(I) took an early lead with a try from flyhalf Matthew Lim, and consolidated their advantage with a successful penalty from Aran Willetts.

The Rafflesians, down 8-0 at half-time, came out all guns blazing after the break.

They scored a try through captain Gideon Kee, conceded a penalty kick, and then took a surprise 12-11 lead after another try and a successful conversion.

However, it then went all ACS(I)'s way after that, as they seized control in the final moments of the match, during which they scored two tries and, on both occasions, converted for the two extra points.

Captain Lam Wei Xuan sealed the win with ACS(I)'s third and final try.

ACS(I) coach Adrian Chong, 50, attributed the team's victory to teamwork and perseverance.

He said: "The boys really played as a team.

"We've been drumming into their heads that they need to rely on one another because relying on one or two players will not win us this final.

"It takes a lot of resolve and guts to overturn the score.

"The boys dug deep to stick to doing things simply and kept their composure."

Flyhalf Aran commended rivals RI, whose players left the pitch in tears.

The 16-year-old said: "All credit to Raffles, they really did put up a challenge.

"We didn't expect them to put us on the back foot, but they had two tries in the space of 10 minutes.

"We suffered after half-time, but we pulled through and won today."

RI coach Mark Lee, 39, is determined to work towards breaking ACS(I)'s dominance.

He said: "I think we got too excited when we took the lead.

"ACS(I) are the kings with their Grand Slam last year, and it's well deserved.

"I've never seen this team play this well.

"But we're here to compete, and I'm sure we will have something to show for it next time."