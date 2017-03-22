Catholic High clinch first B Division softball crown

Catholic High School (CHS) clinched their first national boys' B Division softball title by beating defending champions Raffles Institution (RI) at Kallang Diamonds field yesterday.

In what was a rematch of last year's final, CHS avenged for their previous defeat with a display of sheer grit to win 3-1.

RI took the lead in the first inning, and the score remained at 1-0 until the third inning in a closely contested affair.

But, once CHS levelled the score, the tide started to turn, as they stunned the Rafflesians by scoring two more points in the fourth inning to seal the win.

The match was effectively decided in a showdown between the 16-year-old stars of both teams - CHS pitcher Aloysius Ong and RI captain Kohky Higashitani.

Aloysius was delighted that they managed to get their revenge, but he also paid tribute to his opponent Kohky, who left the field in tears.

Aloysius said: "Our teams have a friendly yet fierce rivalry. I think we had a better fighting spirit today.

"It was heartbreaking to lose to them in the past, so that intensified our desire to win.

"Every player dreams of winning a championship and today my dream just came true.

"I have to give credit and thanks to my coach who has always supported me.

"Kohky is a player whom I respect and look up to. I managed to play a good game with him and I definitely look forward to the next one."

CHS's coach, Winfred Oh, 29, a former RI student, believes that the two teams' rivalry is fuelled by their respect for each other.

He said: "We have met so many times, and it's very hard to break RI's dominance.

"The boys from both teams always do their best in a competitive spirit, with respect and regard."

RI coach Muhammad Farhan, 27, is confident his players will bounce back from this defeat.

He said: "CHS have improved a lot over the years, and we have as well.

"It's always a challenge for us but I'm sure the boys will work towards winning the title next time."