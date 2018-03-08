Double delight for MGS netball teams

Yu Jiawei (with ball), captain of Methodist Girls' School's B Division team, leading her side to victory over Nan Hua High School in yesterday's Schools West Zone final. TNP PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN

It was double joy for Methodist Girls' School (MGS) as their B and C Division netball teams retained their Schools West Zone titles at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall yesterday.

The B Division final between MGS and Nan Hua High School was a repeat of last year's encounter which MGS won 38-16 but, this time, Nan Hua kept MGS on their toes before losing 34-29.

Nan Hua claimed the first point of the game after just two minutes, but MGS responded almost immediately with two goals.

Both sides then went goal-for-goal for the remainder of the first quarter, but MGS eventually pulled away to end it 7-6.

Both sides went into the second quarter firing on all cylinders, but it was MGS which pulled ahead to lead 17-13.

After the break, Nan Hua fought back to reduce the lead to 20-18, but MGS gained momentum with a number of goals to end the third quarter 27-20.

The final quarter saw both teams fight tenaciously, but MGS held on to win their second consecutive West Zone title.

MGS captain Yu Jiawei said: "We did well. We were all fighting together on court and we were helping each other out.

"But we definitely could have done better, been more calm, work on our passes and team work."

That's why I kept pressing them on.

I know that they can do it because they want it. MGS coach Joanne Ong, on urging the B Division team on when Nan Hua put up a tough fight

Despite their loss, Nan Hua captain Ng Xin Yi remained proud of her team and hopes that they will take yesterday's experience to prepare themselves for nationals.

She said: "I feel like my team put up a good fight, I think we all played very well despite us being the underdogs. All of us put in our best effort and tried to fight for every ball.

"We will try to learn from our mistakes, play better in nationals and also fight hard."

MGS coach Joanne Ong, 44, admitted that while she was worried by Nan Hua's pressing, she maintained faith in her girls.

She said: "That's why I kept pressing them on. I know that they can do it because they want it."

However, like her captain Jiawei, she felt that it was not the team's best performance.

She said: "I think they can do much better than that. But overall, they did endure hard and fought till the end so I'm very proud."

For MGS' C Division team, it was a fourth successive West Zone title as they defeated Nanyang Girls' High School 41-26.

Skipper Kelly Chew said: " I am very happy and proud of my teammates because we worked very hard.

"From the start, we weren't a very experienced team but being able to make it so far and winning this West Zone title, I'm really proud of them."

Coach Joanne, who believes the team have progressed well, said: "I'm very proud of them because from the beginning, they've always had a lot of ups and downs but I'm very happy that they made it through together with a better mentality and physicality."

Nanyang's assistant coach Liu Xin Yi felt that nerves got the better of her team and they will be working on that going into the nationals.

She said: "I must say that the opponents put up a good fight and overcame us.

"It was a bit frantic, the girls need to calm down a bit more. We need to focus on our own play and be patient with one another."