Floorball powerhouses RI stunned by VJC

Players from Victoria Junior College celebrating their floorball triumph seconds after the final whistle.

Victoria Junior College (VJC) shocked Raffles Institution (RI) 5-2 at the Delta Sports Complex yesterday to end their hopes of a fourth consecutive A Boys floorball title.

Leading 1-0 after the first period, underdogs VJC tore up the script and continued to stun RI by extending their advantage to 4-0 in the second period.

RI hit back with two goals of their own, but VJC captain Koh Dun Xian sealed victory for the Victorians with their fifth strike.

VJC floorball teacher-in-charge Beryl Kwok told The New Paper: "Coming into this, we knew we were the underdogs. Raffles Institution are a very good team.

"They've been playing very well and they are the defending champions.

"This is something that the boys have been working very hard for since day one, I am very proud of them for pulling through despite the blood, sweat, and tears."

Both teams were neck and neck initially, but Nicolai Alexander Neo opened VJC's account with a cool lob over RI goalkeeper Damien Wan in the seventh minute for their half-time lead.

RI piled on the pressure in the second period through Tng Zong Wei and Ryan Tan, but their efforts were kept out by a stubborn VJC side.

The Victorians then blazed their way to a 4-0 lead through Ryan Tham's thumping right -corner strike, and Koh Wen Jun's clinical brace.

RI showed great resolve to pull two goals back through Teo Chee Hao and Ho Wei-En but Dun Xian doused any hopes of a RI fightback with VJC's fifth.

Speaking after the win, Dun Xian noted the team spirit shown by his side.

He said: "The team really came together, we showed a lot of character and heart. A good attack starts with a good defence and I am really proud of the team's defensive display."

RI's teacher-in-charge Eric Lee was gracious in defeat.

He told The New Paper: "I am extremely proud of the way they held together as a team. They played a respectable and honourable game today."

In the A Girls final, River Valley High School's (RVHS) See Yuan Ru scored the only goal in a penalty shoot-out as her side pipped Meridian Junior College (MJC) to the gold in a closely contested affair.

In the dying seconds of regulation time, MJC's Emily Ong had cancelled out Ong Sze Yi's effort for RVHS to force the shoot-out, where nine players missed or had their penalties saved.