Gritty SCGS down NYGH to reach badminton final

Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) qualified for the Schools Nationals girls' C Division badminton final, after beating Nanyang Girls' High School (NYGH) 3-2 at Jurong East Sports Centre yesterday.

With the score tied at 2-2, all eyes were on the showdown between SCGS' Melanie Poon, 14, and NYGH's Tay Shi Hua, 13, in the rubber match.

As it turned out, Melanie kept her nerves and delivered a 14-21, 21-12, 21-16 win that sent the SCGS camp wild with joy.

SCGS team captain Alyssa Nee, 14, said: "I didn't expect us to win the match today.

"Melanie usually plays doubles but our team gave it their all and we fought till the last minute."

Coaches Wong Shoon Keat, 60 and Irene lee, 58 were proud of the girls' comeback win.

Said Wong: "They usually just make it to the quarter-finals. This time round this group of girls are really good."

NYGH drew first blood through Charlyn Kwan, who beat Audrey Ng 21-19, 21-14 in the first game. SCGS levelled the score when doubles pair Annette Tong and Tan Hui Xin downed Clarice Teo and Ong Yu Teng 19-21, 21-16, 21-16.

Vanessa Ong restored NYGH's lead by defeating Justine Won 17-21, 21-19, 21-12, before SCGS's second doubles pair Alyssa Nee and Emily Tan forced a deciding fifth game with a 21-17 and 21-16 victory over Amelia Kuan and Jolyn Ang.

SCGS will meet Singapore Sports School, who defeated Dunman High School 4-1 yesterday, in next Tuesday's final.

The C Division boy's final will be contested between Singapore Sports School and Raffles Institution, who yesterday beat Hwa Chong Institution and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 5-0 respectively.