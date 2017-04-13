North Vista too good for Unity

Cheng Yen Hui's (above, left) North Vista were too good for Unity Secondary (right). TNP PHOTO: SALWA NADHIRAH

North Vista Secondary School retained their Schools National B Division boys' crown in a 67-43 demolition of Unity Secondary School at Jurong East Sports Centre yesterday.

Coming out with all guns blazing, North Vista led from start to finish. They dominated the boards to lead 19-13 in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, they stepped on the gas to go on an 11-1 run and never looked like they would relinquish their lead after that.

Reuben Amado, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), impressed with his precision shooting.

He amassed 20 points, including four three-pointers, to finish as the top scorer in the final.

The point guard, 16, insisted that his performance was simply a testament to teamwork.

He said: "I wouldn't have won the MVP award without the team. I felt confident today, because my teammates and I trust in each other's play.

"We were well prepared to retain the title, although there was a lot of pressure."

North Vista coach Ong Yao Kwang believes that grit and determination were essential to his team's success.

The 50-year-old said: "We didn't give up on the rebounds and we hustled in defence.

"The boys' desire to win was much stronger than the opponents'. The hard work really paid off."

Unity coach Steve Goh, 35, was satisfied with his team's performance and promised to improve in next year's tournament.

He said: "We're the underdogs in the B Division, and many didn't think we could get this far.

"We've overcome the odds to reach the final, so I'm happy with the boys.

"We'll continue to work towards closing the gap between us and North Vista."