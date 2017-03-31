Raffles Girls' School too good for Methodist Girls' School in girls’ B squash title

RGS' Nicole Tong (in green) in action against MGS' Carrie Tan. She won the match 3-0.

Raffles Girls' School (RGS) successfully defended their Schools Nationals girls' B Division squash title yesterday when they defeated Methodist Girls' School (MGS) 4-1 in this year's final at the Kallang Squash Centre.

National player Sneha Sivakumar set RGS on the road to victory as she conceded only seven points in a 11-2, 11-2, 11-3 win over MGS' Valeree Soh.

Nicole Tong then defeated Carrie Tan 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-0) to give RGS a 2-0 lead before Keertana Veerayah won the first point for MGS with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-8) win over RGS' Christy Ko.

RGS' Ang Hwee En ended MGS' hopes of a comeback when she brushed aside Cao Yiyin to clinch the winning point for her school.

Ashley Fok put the icing on the cake for RGS when she beat MGS' Janasis Ong 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7) to complete the 4-1 victory.

"MGS may be the underdogs, but they put up a good fight against us," Sneha told The New Paper.

"This is our final year in this division, so winning the title means a lot to us.

"It has been amazing playing with these girls, and I hope we can continue to improve."

Sneha, 15, is hoping to represent Singapore at the South-east Asia Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

"I've been playing this sport since I was six years old, and I hope to turn professional one day," she said.

RGS coach Richard Koh, 64, wants to strengthen the school's stranglehold on the title.

He said: "MGS played well to give us a challenge. We'll continue to work hard to win (more titles)."