RI crowned A Boys' squash champions

(From left) Bryan Tan, Tan Ijoe, Anders Ong, Tan Hua Wang, Aaron-Jow Widjajia Liang, Bairavarasu Rutvik Rau and Clement Hung after clinching the championship in the National A Division Boys' squash finals yesterday.

Raffles Institution (RI) took the National Schools Boys' A Division squash title after beating Hwa Chong Institution at the Kallang Squash Centre yesterday.

RI flew off the blocks to take a 2-0 lead, leaving Aaron-Jow Widjajia Liang to deliver the winning point.

Watched on by about 80 spectators, the 17-year-old kept his cool in the third game of the best-of-five series to beat Regan Tan 5-11, 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, and hand RI the title.

After his match, Aaron said: "Going into the match, I was pretty nervous, which contributed to my errors in the beginning of the first game.

"I followed my coach's advice and slowed down during the second game, which allowed me to capitalise on my opponent's mistakes.

"By the third game, I was able to take control."

Tan Hua Wang gave RI the perfect start with an easy 11-3, 11-1, 11-5 win over Lorean Murphy of Hwa Chong. His teammate Clement Hung then followed it up with a 11-1, 11-2, 11-4 victory against Tan Rui Zhi.

After Aaron's win, Anders Ong and Tan Ijoe clinched their respective matches to complete a 5-0 whitewash.

In the other match yesterday, Anglo-Chinese Junior College beat Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) to take third place. - SWETHA SUNDARARAJAN