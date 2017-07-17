Singapore's gymnasts turn on the style at ASG

Nydia Heng, the youngest Singaporean athlete at the Asean School Games, clinched a silver medal on the uneven bars.

Singapore's gymnasts continued with their sterling form at the Asean School Games (ASG) yesterday, as the artistic team clinched five gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the Bishan Sports Hall.

Following a convincing four-gold sweep in the team and individual all-around events for both boys and girls the previous day, the gymnasts have now amassed nine gold, four silver, and four bronze medals.

Nydia Heng, Singapore's youngest athlete at the ASG, did not win gold, but the 13-year-old Raffles Girls' School student took pride in pipping SEA Games-bound compatriot Mei Togawa to a second-placed finish in the uneven bars final.

"I just feel really happy and proud to clinch the silver medal for Singapore in my favourite event," she told The New Paper.

"I could not have done it without the support of my teammates and I am very proud of the entire team."

Lincoln Forest Liqht Man was the standout male performer, clinching two golds (parallel bars and floor exercise), a silver (vault) and two bronzes (high bar and rings) in the individual finals.

Lincoln's teammate, Ryan Lee, took first place in the rings event.

As for the girls, 16-year-old Mei, who will represent Singapore at next month's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, struck gold on the balance beam and won two bronzes in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Josephine Mei Ng's gold in the floor exercise and Nydia's silver in the uneven bars completed Singapore's tally.

The gymnastics teams' assistant manager, Serena Wong, was delighted with the performance of her charges.

She said: "Overall, the collective spirit in the team was solid.

"I am really proud of the entire team, especially the boys. They played their part and focused on their individual routines to come out as champions.

"The collective spirit in the team is excellent, and even the gymnasts who did not qualify for the individual apparatus events like Shayne (Tan) and John (Lim), still came down early in the morning with the team to cheer their hearts out.

MOMENTUM

"Our performance from Saturday really followed through to Sunday, and we are hoping to feed on this momentum when our rhythmic gymnasts return on Tuesday."

Next door at the Bishan Stadium, the Singapore athletics team won two silver and two bronze medals yesterday.

Sia Jun Wei broke the ASG 5,000m walk record of 23 minutes and 26.25 seconds with his time of 22:44.48, but had to settle for the silver medal after being beaten to top spot by Thai Surachat Thaesi (22:42.06).

Long jumper Tia Louise Rozario clinched the other silver medal with an effort of 5.65m.

The girls' 4x100m relay team comprising Grace Shani Anthony, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Ismi Zakiah, and Tanisha Moghe took bronze, as did pole vaulter Ethan Cheong.

Singapore's bowlers bagged two medals in the singles event - Joyan Khoo won silver while Aidan Poh took the bronze.

In the sepak takraw boys' team double, Singapore placed joint-third with Malaysia.

In table tennis, the Republic's boys' team won a gold medal after their 3-0 win over Vietnam.

Singapore's swimmers also added five medals to the tally yesterday.

Rhys Ng, Chan Zi Yi, and Charity Lien won silver medals in the 100m boys' butterfly, 200m girls' freestyle and 100m girls' breaststroke respectively, while Jade Lim (100m girls' breaststroke) and Elizabeth Lee (100m girls' butterfly) clinched bronzes.

In all, Singapore's athletes have won 13 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze medals. The combined medal tally was not available at press time.