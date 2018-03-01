School Sports

SPH Schools Relay Championships begins this weekend

Mar 01, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and the Singapore Athletic Association will jointly host the annual SPH Schools Relay Championships at the Bishan Stadium this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a total of 24 races in the 26th edition of this meet, comprising A Division (17-19yrs), B Division (15-16yrs) and C Division (13-14 yrs) for boys and girls.

For more details, go to www.singaporeathletics.org.sg/27th-sph-schools-relay-championships-2018

