SPH Schools Relay Championships begins this weekend
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and the Singapore Athletic Association will jointly host the annual SPH Schools Relay Championships at the Bishan Stadium this Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a total of 24 races in the 26th edition of this meet, comprising A Division (17-19yrs), B Division (15-16yrs) and C Division (13-14 yrs) for boys and girls.
For more details, go to www.singaporeathletics.org.sg/27th-sph-schools-relay-championships-2018
