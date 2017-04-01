10 key points of Team LKT's manifesto:

1. Create a transparent FAS that has a high standard of administration.

2. Create more facilities to achieve the vision of a football-playing nation.

3. Enlarge and enhance the pool of coaches, referees, administrators and volunteers through consultative bodies and mentorship.

4. Harness sports science and technology to boost development, fitness and performance of players.

5. Collaborate with private and public academies to increase participation and make football fun for kids to learn. Work with more schools to include the sport as a CCA.

6. Increase the number of Centres of Excellence from three to a league of at least 15. The National Football Academy will also be reviewed.

7. Double the participation of girls playing football and send a women's team to the SEA Games within five years.

8. Create a booking system for social teams to arrange matches with one another and look at setting up a social masters league.

9. Review the S-League and expand competitions at all levels to meet national objectives.

10. Establish high performance targets for the various national teams over the next five to 10 years.

The Lions will be expected to regularly qualify for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, the Asian Cup finals and to consistently win the AFF Championship.

The Under-23s and cerebral palsy teams are expected to win the SEA Games and Asean Para Games, respectively. More support for the U-20s and to form an U-17 side capable of qualifying for the Fifa U-17 World Cup.

LIM KIA TONG'S ELECTORAL TEAM

1. LIM KIA TONG (lawyer, FAS provisional council president and Fifa disciplinary committee deputy chairman)

2. BERNARD TAN (chief marketing officer at ST Engineering)

3. TEO HOCK SENG (Komoco Motors' group managing director)

4. EDWIN TONG (lawyer and MP)

5. S THAVANESON (Balestier Khalsa chairman)

6. RAZALI SAAD (former national captain)

7. DINESH NAIR (FAS medical committee chairman)

8. FORREST LI (founder of online gaming portal Garena and 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year)

9. DARWIN JALIL (team manager of National Football League Division 1 club Eunos Crescent)

INDIVIDUAL MEMBERS

1. LIM TONG HAI (Former Lions skipper)

2. SHARDA PARVIN (Tanjong Pagar United women's player)

3. MICHAEL FOO (People's Association director)

4. RIZAL RASUDIN (chairman of NFL Division 2 club Admiralty CSC)

5. KELVIN TEO (CEO of Sembcorp Development)