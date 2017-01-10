Academies play it safe with heading

The 2Touch Soccer School and the F-17 Academy in Singapore introduce heading as part of their training only from the ages of 10 and 12, respectively.

Shamir Amanullah, principal of the F-17 Academy, said: "Heading is not part of our curriculum at all for the age groups in question (Under-4, U-6, U-8, U-10).

"For these age groups, F-17 focuses on teaching ball control, coordination and speed, in addition to developing character in our players."

He said they found that heading was not yet an essential part of the game for these age groups, as they were generally unable to kick the ball high enough.

"In all our competitive matches, goalkeepers are not allowed to punt the ball, meaning F-17 players open the game from the back and mostly on the ground.

"At the end of the day, we were kids once too, and we understand heading can be painful for young children."

While there haven't been any conclusive studies, Khairul Asyraf, founder of the 2Touch Group said they are playing it safe.

He said: "For those aged 10 and above, we introduce heading exercises with the players throwing the ball and heading it themselves."

He added that for ages seven to nine, they go through exercises where they will jump to head a stationary ball held by the coach.

Mr Khairul added: "It is just to understand the feel of the forehead touching the ball. There is also more emphasis on the jump rather than the header."

