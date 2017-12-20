Adam Swandi attracts interest from Albirex

Adam Swandi is a wanted man.

The 21-year-old midfielder has become hot property in local football, following a creditable season, in which he racked up seven goals and two assists in more than 30 appearances for Home United.

Three S.League clubs, including back-to-back quadruple champions Albirex Niigata, are keen on having the youngster in their rank and file next season.

Following the S.League's rule changes for 2018, the Japanese side will have the option of signing two Under-23 Singaporeans - for the first time.

Adam's manager Mohamed Hafidz confirmed that Albirex had asked about the player last week.

Hafidz said: "Albirex enquired about Adam and this itself compliments the good season that he had, but at the end of the day, there are a lot of things that we need to factor in.

"Besides Home United, who have also put in an offer, there have been another club that have enquired, so it's just about making the right choice."

Albirex general manager Koh Mui Tee declined to comment on the link.

Despite a commendable first season with the Protectors, Adam, who played for the Young Lions in 2015-2016, feels that he has not reached his desired level in local football.

He said: "Right now, my priority is development. I'm still at a very young age and there's still so much that I've yet to find out about myself.

"So for now, the target for me is to develop as much as I can and go to a place that will help me develop as a person, and in terms of my football as well."

While many local players are looking to play for foreign clubs, Adam, who was attached to French club FC Metz in 2013 and 2014, hopes to have another season in the S.League before venturing overseas.

"I'd like to establish myself here in the S.League first. I'd say the previous season was a good start for me.

"But I feel that I have yet to establish myself with the likes of Faris (Ramli) and other experienced players.

"I think one more year in the S.League should be able to give me the support that I need to be able to try for an overseas stint."

Adam, whose contract with Home ends on Dec 31, believes another season in the S.League will give him better exposure to clubs in the region through the AFC Cup.

He said: "Playing in the AFC Cup gives us a lot of media coverage. When we play in the AFC Cup, especially in the later stages, clubs in South-east Asia will be watching."

EYE ON EUROPE

However, Adam, who was the TNP-Dollah Kassim Award winner in 2011, believes that any opportunity that comes his way will bring him nearer to his goal.

"Of course, my main target is still to play in Europe," he said. "For now, any level or league under that is a step towards that.

"Be it in South-east Asia, South Korea or Japan, it's still a step closer to getting to where I want to be."