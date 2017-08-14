Albirex book  semi-final spot

Defending RHB Singapore Cup champions Albirex Niigata booked their place in the semi-finals of this year's competition after a 2-0 win over Tampines Rovers at Jurong East Stadium last night.

Goals by Naofumi Tanaka and Ryuya Motoda helped the White Swans go through 7-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Home United posted a 3-1 victory over Brunei DPMM in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Rafael Ramazotti put DPMM ahead, but Home hit back through Juma'at Jantan and Faris Ramli (two goals).

The second leg will be played at the Bishan Stadium on Wednesday, with the winner of the tie facing Albirex in the semi-finals.