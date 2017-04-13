Albirex coach wants improvement after wake-up call

They found themselves two goals down in their last S.League match, but escaped with a point in the end.

Albirex Niigata coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga believes their 2-2 draw with Home United on April 1 should serve as a wake-up call.

The White Swans play Hougang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium tomorrow night and the 49-year-old is expecting his players to learn from their mistakes.

"In that game, our individual weaknesses were revealed," said the former Shimizu S-Pulse coach.

"This happened because we did not function as a team and, mentally, we need to be stronger.

"However, the team atmosphere has been good in training since that match and we are prepared for this game against Hougang."

Against Home, Albirex found themselves 2-0 down at half-time, but rallied back through goals by Tsubasa Sano and Kento Nagasaki.

The latter equalised in the 88th minute to help Albirex stay unbeaten in four games.

The Japanese side are second in the table, behind Home only on goal difference.

Tomorrow, they face a Hougang United team who have set themselves a target of winning their first piece of silverware this season.

However, results in the S.League have not gone the Cheetahs' way.

They have managed to win just twice in five games. In their last two matches, the Cheetahs lost 2-0 to Brunei DPMM and then Home United.

But coach Philippe Aw said: "Our results have not been favourable, but if you look at our performances.... I don't know how we lost to Home, for example.

"We can take heart from those performances and try do the same against Albirex."

Yoshinaga warned his side against complacency.

"Although Hougang's results do not suggest it, they are a team with solid organisation," he said.

"They are a good team and are strong in defence."