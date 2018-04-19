Albirex coach Yoshinaga finds faults in 6-1 win

Albirex Nigata coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga was not entirely happy last night, despite a 6-1 thrashing of Home United at the Bishan Stadium.

He lamented his team's late conceding of a penalty, which was converted by Shahril Ishak.

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE HOME UNITED ALBIREX NIIGATA 1 6 (Shahril Ishak 90-pen) (Shuhei Hoshino 8, 20, Taku Morinaga 53, Wataru Murofushi 69, Daiki Asaoka 72, Adam Swandi 90+3)

While Yoshinaga acknowledged that it was an improvement from the previous game against Brunei DPMM where his side had won 2-0, he was still disgruntled with the spot-kick.

He said: "We scored many times. The last match against Brunei DPMM, we got only two goals so that's an improvement, but we lost one goal so that needs to be worked on. We must try to get a clean sheet."

Yoshinaga believes that his side's performance was inspired by their desire to prove naysayers wrong. He said: "Before the season, we heard a lot of coaches saying that we are a new team and are not so strong this year.

"We needed to show our pride today and showed our emotion on the pitch today."

Albirex were rampant throughout the game, a stark contrast to the wasteful Home.

The Japanese side raced to a 5-0 lead by the 72nd minute. After Shahril's penalty, former Home player Adam Swandi added gloss to the visitors' victory with a scorcher from just outside the box to register his second goal of the campaign.

But that was also not enough to impress Yoshinaga, who feels that while the 22-year-old Adam is improving, there is still more to be worked on.

Said Yoshinaga: "He scored in the last minute, so that was good, (but) he needs to improve the quality of his shooting."

With their fourth win in four games, Albirex maintained their perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, Home coach Aidil Sharin said he takes responsibility for the rout.

"Performance-wise, we were unacceptable," he said. "We have to rectify the mistakes that we've made." - KIMBERLY KWEK

OTHER RESULT: Tampines 4 Hougang 0