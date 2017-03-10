Albirex continue winning run

Defending Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League champions Albirex Niigata (in orange) extended their 100 per cent record this season with a 2-0 win over Brunei DPMM (in black) at the Jurong East Stadium last night.

The White Swans broke the deadlock in the 75th minute through substitute Ryuya Motoda, before Ryota Nakai sealed the win three minutes from time.

The result put Albirex back at the top of the table with three wins from three matches. Home United and Warriors FC are the only other undefeated teams.