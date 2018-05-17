Albirex win 8th straight game
Albirex Niigata striker Shuhei Hoshino scored a double as the Japanese side maintained their perfect record after eight games in the Singapore Premier League by beating the Young Lions 3-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.
Hoshino, who had also bagged a double in Sunday's 2-1 win over Warriors FC, opened his account through an eighth-minute penalty before doubling his tally in the 49th minute.
Albirex substitute Kodai Sumikawa made it 3-0 two minutes into injury time before Naufal Azman pulled one back for the Young Lions two minutes later.
