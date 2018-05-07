Albirex win six out of six
Albirex Niigata maintained their perfect record in the Singapore Premier League by pipping Hougang United 1-0 at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday, thanks to a 75th-minute goal by Kenya Takahashi.
The Japanese side, who have made it six wins out of six, have opened up an eight-point cushion on second-placed Tampines Rovers, who have a game in hand.
On Saturday, Home United and Warriors FC drew 3-3 at the Bishan Stadium. Albirex's next game is against the Warriors at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium at 5.30pm on Sunday.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now