Albirex win six out of six

Albirex Niigata maintained their perfect record in the Singapore Premier League by pipping Hougang United 1-0 at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday, thanks to a 75th-minute goal by Kenya Takahashi.

The Japanese side, who have made it six wins out of six, have opened up an eight-point cushion on second-placed Tampines Rovers, who have a game in hand.

On Saturday, Home United and Warriors FC drew 3-3 at the Bishan Stadium. Albirex's next game is against the Warriors at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium at 5.30pm on Sunday.