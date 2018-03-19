Albirex's tie-up with Yuhua CSC enters sixth year

Yafa staff with Albirex's players, head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga (in grey), general manager Koh Mui Tee (far right) and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu (front row, standing).

Yuhua Community Sports Club (CSC) and S.League club Albirex Niigata penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) yesterday to extend their community outreach to Yuhua residents for a sixth year in a row.

Parents and children of Yuhua-Albirex Football Academy (Yafa) were at Shuqun Secondary School yesterday morning to witness the tie-up in a ceremony attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.

As part of the MOU, for every spectator who attends an Albirex game at Jurong East Stadium this season, the local-based Japanese side will donate $1 to Yuhua CSC. Over the past five years, a total of $92,836 has been raised this way.

Parents can also enrol their children between the ages of five and 15 for training sessions at Yafa, which are run by at Yuhua CSC with coaches provided by Albirex.

Ms Fu, also the adviser to Yuhua Grassroots Organisations, encouraged Yafa participants to continue supporting the partnership.

She said: "We hope that Yafa will continue to be an academy where children can hone their football skills, and to complement what they learn at schools.

"It's also nice to see parents and children spending a good part of their Sundays here (at Yafa) to interact and bring the community closer."

The S.League season kicks off on March 31 with quadruple champions Albirex Niigata meeting Tampines Rovers at the National Stadium.

-SHARIFAH MUNIRAH