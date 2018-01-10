Aug 25 date for Sultan of Selangor's Cup

The 17th edition of the Sultan of Selangor's Cup will be played on Aug 25 at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday.

The Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup, which was initiated last year, will be played at 5pm on that day, followed by the veterans match at 8pm and the clash between the Singapore Selection and the Selangor Selection at 9pm.

FAS vice-president and co-chairman of The Sultan of Selangor's Cup Teo Hock Seng said: "The Sultan of Selangor's Cup has become a permanent fixture in our Singapore football calendar, and it is an event that many of our fans look forward to every year.

"With our focus on youth in domestic football, I am excited to see new talents emerge in this match steeped in history and sporting rivalry."

The Singapore Selection beat the Selangor side 3-2 at the National Stadium last year, in front of a crowd of 25,619.

The competition was started in 2001 to rekindle the rivalry between Singapore and Selangor during the Malaysia Cup days, with both sides taking turns to host.