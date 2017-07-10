Aw, Aidil play down recent handshake snub

When Hougang United coach Philippe Aw masterminded a surprise 3-2 win over his former employers Home United in a Great Eastern-Hyundai S. League clash recently, he shook hands with everyone on the opponents' bench - except Home coach Aidil Sharin.

Aidil, who was Aw's former assistant at Home, had replaced him as head coach of Home last July in a shock move that saw Aw reassigned as head of youth development and performance management.

It was clear the duo clearly went out of their way to avoid each other after referee G Letchman blew the final whistle of that match 10 days ago.

Tonight, the duo will come face to face again, when Hougang take on Home in a The New Paper League Cup clash.

This time around, however, another handshake snub appears unlikely, as both coaches have said that they have "moved on".

Aw told The New Paper: "For me, (the handshake episode) is nothing. I live my life and do my job. He lives his life and does his job. I'm not bothered by the affair.

"At the end of the day, if we have to offer handshakes. I would.

"Let's not dwell too much on it. We just move on."

Home coach Aidil shared the same sentiment, and stressed that he will not avoid Aw if a handshake comes his way.

Aidil said: "For me, my priority as a coach is my players.

"After a game, the concern is my boys. They work hard for 90 minutes, running up and down the pitch.

"After attending to my players, then I'll shake hands with my opponents. This is what I have done with every other team in the league.

"If a handshake comes my way, by all means. We are both professional coaches in the league.

"We just want to move on from this and concentrate on playing football."