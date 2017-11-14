Bahrain coach: Hassan among Asia's best goalkeepers

Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukup has warned his players to stamp out the errors after their Asian Cup qualifying campaign hit an unexpected road block.

The Group E leaders have been looking over their shoulders after goals in the 90th and 92nd minutes consigned them to a 2-1 away defeat by Taiwan last month.

Although Bahrain are still top of the table, they are only ahead of second-placed Turkmenistan on goal difference and are a mere point clear of Taiwan in third.

Against bottom side Singapore tonight, Soukup expects nothing less than a win, even though the two teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in their opening qualifier in March.

He said: "If we want to qualify, we have to remember our results and mistakes.

"A strong team can repeat the good performances, and my team has shown me a good performance against Hong Kong a few days ago.

"I hope and trust that my team can do the same against Singapore."

To prepare for Singapore, Bahrain played Hong Kong in a friendly last Thursday, which they won 2-0.

COMPLACENCY

Soukup's challenge will be to stop complacency from seeping into the camp, especially against a Singapore side that has yet to win a match this year.

He said: "Our motivation and target is the same against all teams.

"I want to win every game because we don't play just for the fun of it.

"Our biggest motivation entering every game is to win."

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old Czech has singled out Singapore's Hassan Sunny as the opponent who could foil their hopes of victory.

In the earlier draw between the two teams in Riffa, the 33-year-old goalkeeper made several excellent saves to thwart Bahrain.

Said Soukup: "Singapore has a very strong goalkeeper.

"In my opinion, he is one of the best goalkeepers in Asia."