Bahrain coach: We respect Singapore but we don't fear them

Despite being winless in their last four matches and scoring just one goal in their last 292 minutes of play, Bahrain football coach Miroslav Soukop rejected the notion that his side are there for the taking in the Asian Cup Group E qualifier against Singapore tonight.

The 51-year-old Czech told The New Paper yesterday: "Statistics don't win games, only strong performances on the pitch do.

"I can tell you we played seven friendlies since I took over and lost just once, to UAE 2-0.

"Or I can also tell you in our last friendly against Tajikistan, we had 67 per cent ball possession in the first half and 73 per cent in the second half.

"But we scored only in the 92nd minute to get a 1-1 draw.

"We know we are the top seeds in Group E and favourites to beat bottom seeds Singapore. We are not under pressure. I see my players, they are all fit and strong and we are ready to win."

Soukop took over the reins in July and, in the past eight months, he has attempted to rebuild the team by introducing younger players, in view of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As such, he has dropped senior players such as 31-year-old Nigeria-born striker Jaycee John Okwunwanne, who scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over the Lions a decade ago.

He said: "It should not be about old or young, and more about the performance. We still have senior players like goalkeeper Sayed Jaffer, who is 31, and striker Ismail Abdul-Latiff, who is 30. They remain in the team because they still give good performances.

"But, if we want to build for the future, we must ask ourselves for which period are we building for, and which generation of players will play.

"If we are targeting the 2022 World Cup, and the optimal age of footballers is 26 or 27, then we should start finding and playing those who are 21 or 22 now.

“We respect the quality of Singapore, but respect is not fear.” Bahrain coach Miroslav Soukop

"Bahrain had a very good generation who were just one win away from qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, but there have been no similar results in the last two or three years.

"So we must change something and bring in new blood, which Bahrain FA president Sheikh Ali Al Khalifa is supportive of."

Soukop has already masterminded a 3-1 win over Singapore in his first game in charge in September, and has been keeping tabs on his opponents, too.

"We know about the player (midfielder Hariss Harun) who went to Spain, we monitor everything to be ready," he said.

