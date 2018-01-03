Bai set to sign for Saudi second-tier club

Baihakki Khaizan, who turns 34 this month, is on the verge of making history as the first Singaporean to play professional football in the Middle East.

Capped 129 times for Singapore, Bai is currently in contract negotiations with Saudi Arabian side Jeddah Club, where he was on trial for five days last week.

Jeddah play in the second-tier Prince Faisal bin Fahd League, and are 14th in the 16-team league, with half the season gone.

The team have won just three of their 15 league games and have the joint-worst defensive record, conceding 27 goals.

They have offered Bai a four-month contract until the end of the season.

He told The Straits Times yesterday: "In football terms, considering my age, plus all the negativity around me (being dropped from the national team)... I thought my career was done with. But this (offer) is like a light in the darkness."