Baihakki the first Singaporean footballer to score in Thai league
Defender Baihakki Khaizan became the first Singaporean footballer to score in the Thai league when he bagged the second goal in Udon Thani's 3-0 win over Thai Honda FC in a Thai League 2 (T2) match on Sunday.
Baihakki, 34, who joined Udon Thani on loan from top-tier team Muangthong United, headed home a corner kick by former Thailand captain Datsakorn Thonglao in the 23rd minute.
Elsewhere in T2, Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud had a winning home debut as his club Nongbua Pitchaya defeated Lampang FC 2-0, while Army United, with Singapore custodian Hassan Sunny in goal, drew 1-1 with Rayong FC.
