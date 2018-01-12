Baihakki seals shock move to Thai giants Muangthong

In a stunning twist, Singapore footballer Baihakki Khaizan is set to sign for Thai giants Muangthong United.

The defender, who turns 34 at the end of the month, is flying to Bangkok today to sign a one-year deal.

He was previously mulling an offer from Saudi Arabian second-tier side Jeddah Club, whom he had impressed on trial last month but could not agree terms with.

He was then close to signing for Malaysian Super League's Kuala Lumpur FA until Muangthong came along.

"When I got the call on Tuesday night, I was stunned, just like how I felt when Jeddah told me they wanted me. It is extraordinary," Baihakki, who has 129 international caps, told The Straits Times.

Muangthong, runners-up in the Thai top flight last term, are one of the country's top sides, having won the league four times in the last nine campaigns.

Last season, they reached the final 16 of the AFC Champions League.