Balestier edge out Warriors
Balestier Khalsa moved up to second in the nine-team Singapore Premier League after defeating Warriors FC 2-1 at the Toa Payoh Stadium yesterday.
Balestier striker Keegan Linderboom gave them the lead in the 26th minute, before Noor Akid Nordin made it 2-0 five minutes after the break. Jonathan Behe halved the deficit for the Warriors in the 74th minute.
Third-placed Tampines, who are just three points behind Balestier, host the Tigers at Our Tampines Hub at 7.45pm on Wednesday.
