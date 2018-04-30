Balestier edge out Warriors

Balestier Khalsa moved up to second in the nine-team Singapore Premier League after defeating Warriors FC 2-1 at the Toa Payoh Stadium yesterday.

Balestier striker Keegan Linderboom gave them the lead in the 26th minute, before Noor Akid Nordin made it 2-0 five minutes after the break. Jonathan Behe halved the deficit for the Warriors in the 74th minute.

Third-placed Tampines, who are just three points behind Balestier, host the Tigers at Our Tampines Hub at 7.45pm on Wednesday.