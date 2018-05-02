Balestier eye Tampines' scalp

Balestier Khalsa are on a roll, having won three of their last four matches, and coach Marko Kraljevic is confident of extending their unbeaten run when they meet Tampines Rovers tonight.

A Tigers victory would also be their first in the league over the Stags since a 4-3 win in 2015.

Kraljevic said: "We've been unbeaten in the last four games and the confidence in the players has been very high... I'm very confident that we can go and win the game."

After losing their first two matches - 3-1 to Home United and 1-0 to Albirex Niigata - the Tigers have beaten the Young Lions 3-1, pipped Geylang International 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Hougang United. On Sunday, they edged out Warriors FC 2-1.

New signing, striker Keegan Linderboom, who is the league's joint top scorer with four goals, has been key to the Tigers' rise to second in the nine-team SPL.

But Kraljevic is aware that it will not be easy against Tampines, who are three points behind them but with two games in hand.

The Tigers will have to stifle the threat of the Stags' attacking trio of Khairul Amri, Jordan Webb and Ryutaro Megumi.

Said Kraljevic: "If we are able to stop the three of them from scoring, I'm really confident that we'll score."

Balestier will be without the suspended youngster Noor Akid Nordin, who scored against the Warriors.

Joining him on the sidelines are midfielder Raihan Rahman, who is out for the season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), and defender Sheikh Abdul Hadi who has an Achilles' heel injury.

Tampines coach Juergen Raab was equally bullish about his side's chances of winning.

He said: "It will be a tough match because Balestier are on a good run. They are in second place and they have shown good performances against Albirex and Home United."

Tampines will be without the injured wingback Irwan Shah and defender Shannon Stephen, whose season is over due to a torn ACL. - KIMBERLY KWEK

TONIGHT'S OTHER MATCHES

Hougang United v Home United (Hougang Stadium)

Warriors FC v Brunei DPMM (Choa Chu Kang Stadium)