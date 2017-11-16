Battle for fourth hots up

Faritz Hameed (No. 9) and Co. will be hoping Geylang International can finish the season on a high at the Jalan Besar Stadium tomorrow. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

The Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League title might have already been wrapped up by Albirex Niigata, but Geylang International will be playing for more than just pride when they take on the champions tomorrow.

The Eagles will go into the match at Jalan Besar Stadium knowing that they have a chance to finish in the top four for the first time in 14 years.

To do that, they need only a draw in their final fixture of the season to stave off the challenge of Warriors FC.

But, that doesn't mean they will sit back against Albirex and hope for the best.

For Geylang coach Noor Ali believes that would be tantamount to football suicide.

He said: "We are going out there to get a result, not to defend.

"You can't go out and try to play safe against Albirex. You need a 90-minute game plan.

"They've already scored nine goals past us, and in both games, we sat back, but we still got hit."

We’re not going to sit back and invite trouble this time. Geylang coach Noor Ali, on how he is approaching the game against Albirex Niigata

Geylang were beaten 4-0 by Albirex in The New Paper League Cup in July, then lost 5-0 to them in the league a month later.

They had also lost 1-0 to Albirex in their first league meeting of the season in May.

Geylang, currently fourth in the nine-team standings, are three points ahead of nearest rivals Warriors FC, who host Hougang United at the same time tomorrow.

Noor Ali, a former Singapore international, said: "Albirex tend to kill teams off in the first half an hour of the game, then just keep possession for the rest of the match.

"So, we're not going to let them do that to us - we're not going to sit back and invite trouble this time."

He also believes it is not in Albirex's make-up to take the game easy simply because they have already won the championship.

In fact, the Japanese outfit will be presented with the trophy at the stadium tomorrow.

Noor Ali said: "I don't think Albirex will play a weakened team even though they've already won the league. I'm sure they want to finish on a high, and lift the trophy with a win.

"Also (Albirex forward) Tsubasa Sano is aiming to get the top-scorer award, so he will need to go all out in this last game of the season.

"I'm sure his teammates will try to set him up."

The Albirex No. 9 has scored 23 league goals, and is second on the goalscorers' chart only to Home United forward Stipe Plazibat, who has two goals more.

The Croat will play on Saturday, in Home's final league fixture against Tampines Rovers.

But, no matter what happens tomorrow, Noor Ali believes that it has been a solid year for the Eagles.

The 42-year-old took charge of the first team during mid-season, after the departure of Hasrin Jailani.

Despite his determination to give raw talents a chance, the club's results haven't suffered.

Forward Ifwat Ismail and midfielder Noor Ariff are two players who have caught the eye, and could well earn a spot in the senior side next season.

Said Noor Ali: "We've achieved some good results and have also managed to develop some of the younger boys by giving them game time in the S.League.

"Finishing above Warriors and Hougang United - teams that have a better squad than we do - will be a good achievement for the boys."

