Battle of the wingers - Faris v Nakai

With their 100 per cent records on the line, Home United and Albirex Niigata will turn to their widemen for inspiration in their Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League clash tomorrow night.

The two sides have scored a combined 18 goals in just five matches, and the form of their respective wing wizards - Faris Ramli and Ryota Nakai - is a big reason for the goal glut.

Faris has shone for the Protectors this season, scoring two goals and creating two others, in just two matches.

Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga acknowledged the threat posed by Faris, but stopped short of revealing what he has in mind to shackle the 24-year-old.

"Faris Ramli is a strong attacking player for Home, so we will have to keep an eye on him and defend against him properly," he told The New Paper.

For the White Swans, new signing Nakai has hit the ground running in the S.League, notching two goals in their opening three games.

Home coach Aidil Sharin said the 22-year-old Albirex No. 7's versatility is something his side need to take note of.

Said Aidil: "Nakai is not a player who can play in only one position.

"In Albirex's first two games, he played on the left and cut inside a lot, similar to how Faris plays, but I've also seen him play up front.

"He has speed and likes to run with the ball, and this kind of player can always cause defenders problems.

"So he is definitely one of the players we really have to keep an eye on."

