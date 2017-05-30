Cambodia's Boeung Ket send 10-man Warriors packing

RHB SINGAPORE CUP WARRIORS FC BOEUNG KET ANGKOR FC 1 4 (Hafiz Nor 78) (Esoh Omogba, 55, Khuon Laboravy 56, 75, 84)

Ten-man Warriors FC crashed out of the RHB Singapore Cup last night after Cambodian champions Boeung Ket AngKor FC hit four past them in a 4-1 victory at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

Warriors FC head coach Razif Onn lamented his team's poor finishing, made worse by the sending-off of captain Baihakki Khaizan in the 68th minute.

"In football, we have to concentrate on the full 90 minutes," said Razif.

"The first goal from Boeung Ket was very demoralising and Baihakki's sending-off brought the team down.

"The backline was depleted and that really let me down.

"It was not easy to contain Boeung Ket with 10 men.

"For the few matches that we played we haven't taken chances. We have many chances that we create but finishing is a problem for us.

"We scored 18 goals in the S.League, but we missed many chances. We have to work upfront and at the back. It is getting very alarming for the team."

After a goalless first half, Boeung Ket took the lead through Esoh Omogba in the 55th minute when he capitalised on a poor backpass from Warriors' Joel Tshibamba.

A minute later, Omogba turned provider when he set up a header for captain Khuon Laboravy.

The Warriors then went down to 10 men when captain Baihakki was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute for a rash challenge on Boeung Ket's Japanese import Hikaru Mizuno.

The Cambodian side took advantage of a weakened Warriors defence, with Laboravy adding two more goals to complete his hat-trick.

Hafiz Nor scored a consolation goal for the Warriors in the 78th minute.

Boeung Ket's head coach Hao Socheat was proud of his team's performance.

He said: "The team played very well today and they defended well.

"The Warriors didn't play to their standards.

"When two good teams face each other, it is like this, when one team are reduced to 10 men, it is an advantage for the other.

"Today, the Warriors had many chances, but they lacked the luck we had.

"Our captain (Laboravy), played better than he did in previous matches.

"In the first half, he found it difficult to find space to score. But, in the second half, his positioning was better."