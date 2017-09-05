Cubs on fire in AFF U-18 tourney

The national Under-18 team got off to a good start at the AFF U-18 Youth Championship yesterday when they beat their Cambodian counterparts 5-3 in their opening Group A match at the Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar.

Cambodia took the lead with Sin Kakada's second-minute opener. The see-saw match then saw Singapore go ahead through goals from Amirul Haikal in the 11th minute and Danial Syafiq five minutes later.

Cambodia regained the lead when Tray Vicheth equalised in the 19th minute and Touch Kimcha scored in the 28th.

However, the Cubs turned on the style as Danial completed his hat-trick with goals in the 34th and 45th minutes, before Mahler William added the icing on the cake in the 62nd minute.

Singapore will next play Malaysia tomorrow.

The other teams in Group A are Thailand, Laos and Timor Leste.