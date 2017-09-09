Cubs stay in the hunt with 3-0 win

The Singapore Under-18 football team registered a second victory in the AFF U-18 Youth Championship by beating Laos 3-0 in Yangon, Myanmar yesterday.

Daniel Goh (27th minute), Rafiqin Kamal (40th) and Idraki Adnan (81st) got on the scoresheet for the Cubs.

They are now third in Group A with six points from three games, three behind leaders Malaysia and Thailand, who beat Timor Leste and Cambodia respectively.

Singapore will face Thailand tomorrow. Only the top two teams from both groups progress to the semi-finals.