Dollah Kassim Award: Rezza fuelled by sibling rivalry

Rezza Rezky Ramadhani (above) is hoping to do better than his brother Haiqal Pashia, who plays for S.League club Garena Young Lions. TNP PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Rezza Rezky Ramadhani always had his elder brother to turn to when it came to football.

But as they grew older, his brother's football career has advanced at a faster rate.

Haiqal Pashia, 18, is a midfielder with Garena Young Lions in the S.League and 17-year-old Rezza aspires to reach that level one day, or even surpass it and ply his trade overseas.

Said Rezza: "Both of us are very competitive when it comes to football because we are striving to be better players.

"We have our fair share of achievements, but Haiqal has more because he's been playing longer. When I saw him at the SEA Games (in August), I told myself that's where I would love to be playing some day."

Their competitiveness, however, is confined to the pitch.

Rezza added: "While we both want to be the best, it does not affect our relationship as brothers because, football aside, he is my elder brother and I have respect for him."

The National Footbal Academy Under-17 central midfielder feels that his playing style differs to his brother's.

Rezza, who models his game after Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, said: "Height is something that differentiates us because my brother is quite short.

"Besides that, he plays on the wing so he has speed. I may not be as fast as him, but I have better vision."

He is not the only one who thinks so. His NFA U-17 coach Takuya Inoue believes Rezza has a combination of pace and vision.

Described as a player with "good ball skills" who is adept at finding pockets of space to attack, Rezza has also been selected to represent older age-group sides - he played in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-18 Championship in September.

Known to be quiet by nature, Rezza lets his footwork do the talking, or even screaming, on the field. In the AFF U-16 Championship last July, Rezza scored an screamer from before the halfway line against eventual winners Australia.

When reminded of it, Rezza simply broke into a smile and said: "I'm just happy to be able to contribute to the team in any way that I can."