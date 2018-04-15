Down memory lane with ex-Lions

The Singapore Veterans taking part in an exhibition match against Admiralty CSC at the Jalan Besar Stadium as part of the Singapore Heritage Festival.

For a moment on Saturday, those at the Jalan Besar Stadium were taken on a trip down memory lane by former Singapore footballers.

These ex-Lions may have lost a bit of their pace, but there was no denying their place in the team.

They were playing in an exhibition match against Admiralty Community Sports Club, as part of the Singapore Heritage Festival.

Roaming on the pitch were household names like 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning stalwart Robert Sim and Aide Iskandar, who lifted the Asean Football Championship trophy twice as captain in 2005 and 2007.

Then there was also Captain Courageous Nazri Nasir, who led the 1998 Lions side to their first Tiger Cup victory against all odds, ably supported by the likes of Zulkarnaen Zainal, Nahar Daud and Richard Bok.

And of course, leading the line was Singapore legend Fandi Ahmad, whose list of exploits include leading the Lions to the 1994 M-Leageu and Malaysia Cup Double. Not surprisingly, he was among the scorers in yesterday's 4-1 win.

And how could you leave out Indra Sahdan Daud? Singapore's goalscorer against Japan (2004), Uruguay (2002) and Manchester United (2001) during his playing days simply could not be denied, no matter the occasion.

Indra bagged a double, with Gerald Wong netting the other for the Singapore Veterans. David Toh replied for Admiralty.

For a while on Saturday, Jalan Besar Stadium went back in time.