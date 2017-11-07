DPMM release Kean and imports

S.League side Brunei DPMM have released coach Steve Kean and their three foreigners Rafael Ramazotti, Daud Alvarez and Vincent Salas.

The Wasps, who will finish second from bottom in this year's nine-team standings, announced on their website that Brazilian Rene Weber, who was formerly assistant coach at Vasco da Gama, Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro, will take over next year.