DPMM release Kean and imports
S.League side Brunei DPMM have released coach Steve Kean and their three foreigners Rafael Ramazotti, Daud Alvarez and Vincent Salas.
The Wasps, who will finish second from bottom in this year's nine-team standings, announced on their website that Brazilian Rene Weber, who was formerly assistant coach at Vasco da Gama, Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro, will take over next year.
Kean, formerly manager of Blackburn Rovers, joined DPMM in late 2013, leading them to their first S.League title in 2015. They were second in 2014 and third last year. - WIRE SERVICES