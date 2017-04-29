Drama at Jalan Besar as Home beat Geylang

Geylang players and officials restrain Victor Coto (with shirt pulled) from confronting referee Sukhbir Singh (second from left), after the match official showed Anders Aplin a straight red card after the final whistle in the Eagles' loss to Home.

s.league HOME UNITED GEYLANG INTERNATIONAL 3 0 (Song Ui Young 35, Stipe Plazibat 82-pen, Khairul Nizam 90+5-pen)

Three goals, two red cards, a player stretchered off and a host of niggly fouls.

The Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match between Home United and Geylang International at Jalan Besar Stadiumlast night started without much fuss, but ended with lots of talking points.

Home United's Stipe Plazibat scored his 11th league goal of the season and created another for Song Ui Young, as the Protectors ran out 3-0 winners against an Eagles side that ended the match with nine men.

Home coach Aidil Sharin said: "(Stipe) is a very smart player, we knew that from last season.

"He is very suitable for our style of play and the way he has been playing, I can't stop him."

The Protectors were the more dangerous side in the first half and Plazibat helped break the deadlock in the 35th minute.

His nonchalant backheel at the edge of the penalty area released Song in the box, who then slotted past Geylang goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.

The Eagles lost Shawal Anuar in the 49th minute, after the midfielder was stretchered off following a clash of heads with Home's Hariss Harun.

Hasrin Jailani's side were unlucky not to level terms, when Faritz Hameed shot straight at Hassan Sunny in the 66th minute off a corner-kick.

Then, referee Sukhbir Singh awarded Home a penalty-kick in the 82nd minute, after he judged that Plazibat's shot in the box had hit Yuki Ichikawa's arm.

The 27-year-old duly converted the spot-kick to double Home's lead.

RED MIST

The Bishan-based team got another penalty in the 95th minute, when Stanely Ng bundled substitute Khairul Nizam over in the box.

Ng was shown his second yellow card and sent off and Nizam converted the spot-kick.

While Sukhbir blew the final whistle after that shot, the drama continued as he showed Geylang defender Anders Aplin a straight red card as the players left the field.

It led to a group of Geylang players surrounding the match official, before they were pulled away and Sukhbir was escorted off the field.

Geylang coach Hasrin was clearly disappointed with the result, but showed restraint in his post-match comments.

He said: "The score did not reflect the game at all... It did not reflect our performance.

"I was disappointed with the referee's decision-making (in the first penalty incident); Yuki had his hands behind his back and the ball hit his shoulder. The second goal killed everything.

"Hariss was lucky to not even get a yellow card... Safirul (Sulaiman) got one early in the game, but it was the same type of foul. You have to be consistent (in your decisions), that is all I am asking."