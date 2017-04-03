Eagles forced to fly the coop

They have played only once at their Bedok Stadium home this season and Geylang International will get to host their fans just once more at the ground over the next five months.

In response to queries from The New Paper, a Sport Singapore (SportSG) spokesman said that the Eagles will play their home games at Jalan Besar Stadium instead until September, due to works that will be done on the stadium's running track.

Once completed, Geylang can resume playing on their home turf.

However, Geylang's next home game against Tampines Rovers on April 8 has been moved to Jalan Besar not because of the track works, but because of a carnival taking place at Bedok Stadium.

This means that their home match against Brunei DPMM on April 20 will be their last at Bedok before the move to Jalan Besar.

A SportSG spokesperson said in a statement: "The maintenance works of the running track in Bedok Stadium is slated to take place from May to September 2017.

"During that period, Geylang International will continue to train on the pitch, but movement around the stadium would have to be controlled. This is to ensure that the track works and football training do not impinge on the conduct and safety of the other.

"Matches should not be played during this period, so that safety is not compromised and the work is completed as quickly as possible," added the spokesperson, revealing that there will be no change to existing rental rates charged to the Eagles.

Geylang general manager Andrew Ang hopes that the move turns out to be a blessing in disguise.

He said: "Our club office will not be moving so, in terms of logistics, it's not so bad, at least the team can still train at Bedok.

HARD PITCH

"We will also be given slots to train at Jalan Besar one or two days before each home game.

"Hopefully, it will be a blessing in disguise - that we get more familiar with the Jalan Besar surface and that will help us in the other games that we play there.

"The only complaint is that the Jalan Besar pitch is a little hard and some players don't like to play there.

"But we will manage."

The Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League features nine teams in a three-round format, with all "live" games being played at Jalan Besar.

The Eagles are currently in sixth place in the league table, with four points from their opening three games - one win, one draw and a loss.

They have yet to play a competitive match at Jalan Besar this year and their solitary win came at Bedok in a 2-0 triumph over Balestier Khalsa.