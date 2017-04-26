Effective implementation of ideas key to affiliates

Members of Team Game Changers sharing their plans with FAS affiliates last week.

In football parlance, it's squeaky bum time as the local football fraternity enters the last three days before the historic Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election on Saturday.

The votes of 44 affiliates are up for grabs and it's all to play for.

After the controversy over Tiong Bahru FC's jackpot operations and their $500,000 donation made through the FAS to the Asean Football Federation, FAS affiliates are keen to steer the conversation back to the sport before deciding which team deserve their votes.

Koh Mui Tee, general manager of S.League champions Albirex Niigata, said: "From our perspective, the S.League must be built stronger.

"There should be more teams to create a bigger pool of players to fulfil the league's function of strengthening the national team.

"Both teams have shared with us their plans to improve Singapore football, and they are similar because they have to include aspects such as grassroots, coaches' education, the National Football League (NFL), infrastructure, etc...

"But, for us, the key is which team have the necessary expertise and drive to best execute these plans."

A simple majority of the 44 votes is required to win the election, and there are some affiliates who still want to hear more from the candidates before deciding who to back.

NFL Division 2 side Warwick Knights' chairman Nazuwan Samad said: "Our concern is not just with the NFL, but the whole of Singapore football, from grassroots development to the S.League.

"We are still listening to them and need more clarity on their ideas, whether they can implement it in the next four years."

NFL Division 1 side GFA Sporting Westlake's club secretary Zairi Ahmad added: "Our main issues have been seed money and insurance for NFL clubs, which have been resolved.

"For me, there isn't much difference in the plans presented by both teams.

"We do not know the management capabilities of the Game Changers, while at least some Team LKT members have been on the FAS Council before.

"But, there's also nothing wrong with starting afresh. We'll discuss internally in the next few days on what would benefit the club and who to vote for."

Earlier, Team LKT, led by former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong, had unveiled their manifesto based on 10 points, which include a transparent association, building more facilities, an S.League review and establishing high-performance targets for various national teams.

In a meeting with the media on Monday, Bernard Tan, the team's candidate for deputy president, also revealed that they will be sharing with affiliates their take on governance and affiliation issues, FAS organisation, allocation of new playing sites, competitions and game development.

Team Game Changers, led by Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC chairman Bill Ng, had presented their plans which fall into seven key areas - administration, technical, facilities, talent scouting, commercial activities, player care and competitions.