Ex-Lion and S.League coach Amin Nasir dies

Amin Nasir had to step down from his position as Hougang United head coach due to his battle with cancer.

Former national footballer and S.League coach Amin Nasir lost his battle with cancer yesterday when he died at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was 48. Amin is survived by wife Sa'diah Angwary, and a daughter and a son.

Amin, who represented Singapore from 1990 to 1992, was first diagnosed with fourth-stage colon cancer in late 2012 but fought his way back to fitness.

However, during a routine check-up in August 2014, doctors discovered a cancerous 10-millimetre growth in his stomach and another near his kidney.

He had been fighting the illness from home ever since.

According to younger brother Nazri Nasir, who is a former national captain, Amin asked his family to send him to hospital early on Sunday morning.

He appeared to be in better shape at the hospital, but his condition took a turn for the worse not long after. He died at 12.38am yesterday morning.

Nazri, 45, said: "He was not just a brother to me, but also a buddy and a teammate."

Local football legend Fandi Ahmad was one of Amin's many ex-teammates who turned up at the hospital yesterday, once he received news that the former Woodlands Wellington and Sembawang Rangers player was dying.

"I've known him for many years, he was a great guy," said Fandi of Amin, who was one of the coaches at his Fandi Ahmad Academy in the mid-2000s.

"On the field, he was always committed and worked very hard. Off it, he was a simple and honest guy."

Amin was given his first crack at coaching an S.League team when he took the reins of Hougang United as caretaker coach in August 2013.

In 2014, he was named head coach of the S.League Selection side that took part in the annual Sultan of Selangor's Cup exhibition match at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Hougang stood by Amin throughout his battle with cancer, as he relinquished the role of head coach to be a technical adviser to the club.

BIG INFLUENCE

Despite his coaching career being cut short due of illness, Amin was a big influence on the players he coached.

Ex-Hougang defender Firman Hanif, who was handed a contract by Amin after being released by national developmental team the Young Lions, described Amin as being "more than just a coach" in a post on social media.

The 24-year-old wrote: "He was like a father, a mentor and a friend to me.

"I will always be grateful for what he has done for me."

Hougang United released a statement yesterday, paying tribute to their former head coach.

"Amin was instrumental in establishing proper standards at Hougang United and had a distinct reputation amongst players for fairness," said the club.

"Hougang United mourn his passing and remembers his tireless contribution to the club."

The Football Association of Singapore also released a statement saying its council, management and staff were "deeply saddened" by Amin's passing.

"A strong advocate of fair play, Amin always played with great determination and was highly respected by his team-mates, opponents and officials on and off the field," it said in a statement.

"A firm believer in youth development, Amin was determined to build a brighter future for Singapore football and had spent the majority of his post-playing years coaching young footballing talents.

"Through his passion and dedication, Amin mentored and developed many young coaches and emerging talents in the various age-group teams he had led over the past decade.

"On behalf of the Singapore football fraternity, we would like to extend our condolences to Amin's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."