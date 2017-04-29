Expect protests and drama regarding voting process for individual candidates

There has been plenty of drama in the lead-up to the first Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election and it will be no different today when the FAS' 44 affiliates meet to cast their votes at the Singapore Sports Hub's Black Box Auditorium.

There will be a protest raised on the election procedure of individual candidates before members go to the ballot box, and FAS Electoral Committee (EC) chairman K Bala Chandran told The New Paper yesterday that the move could well go through.

The key positions in the FAS will be elected through a nine-member slate and the process of voting will remain unchanged.

The first round will see one of two teams win if they receive two-thirds of 44 votes and, if neither Team LKT nor the Game Changers manage that, a simple majority - 23 votes - is required to win in the second round.

But it is the voting process for the six individual council member positions that remains convoluted.

In the first round of voting for individuals, each of the 44 affiliates will get one vote, with one of 14 individuals making it into the FAS council if he receives at least 23 votes.

If one candidate does achieve that number, the EC will strike off the candidate with the lowest number of votes.

Affiliates will then get only one more vote each to elect the remaining five council members.

"This is silly because what this means is that in the second round of voting (for individual candidates), it is as if we are selecting a slate instead of individuals - that makes no sense," said Eunos Crescent's R Vengadasalam, who is one of the National Football League club's two representatives today.

"If we are choosing six members, each affiliate should either have six votes each or is able to choose six candidates in a single vote."

ISSUE WILL BE RAISED

Albert Ng, Kembangan United's voting representative who will also be present, told TNP that he will raise the issue, if no one else does, because he agrees with the points raised earlier by Venga.

"The system doesn't make sense and it is also a waste of time for affiliates who might as well just choose their six best candidates in a single vote," he said.

"The current system means we have only two votes to elect six candidates - that doesn't make sense," said Ng.

Bala told TNP that it is well within the rights of the FAS affiliates to raise issues and even make changes before the voting commences.

While he does not understand why affiliates did not raise this issue earlier, especially considering the fact that the new FAS constitution and FAS Electoral Code - that governs voting processes - were given to affiliates even before the documents were finalised, he revealed that amendments are possible.

"I can understand their concerns and the alternative is this: that we have six rounds of voting, or for the congress - the FAS' voting members - to decide what they want before the voting starts," he said.

"If there is a proposer, a seconder, and if 50 per cent of the members agree, it is possible to make changes - if it is within the spirit of the election."

The EC chairman revealed that a case for and against the motion - if it is raised - will have to be catered for, before the congress moves to vote on the change of procedure.

"At the end of the day, the congress will decide - the EC is only responsible for procedural matters," Bala said.

With two members among the FAS' 44 affiliates indicating that they will raise the issue, it is certain that there will be more drama before votes are cast at the FAS' first democratic election of its leadership.