Fandi and veterans to turn back the clock

Singapore legend Fandi Ahmad (left) in action during an exhibition game.PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE
Apr 13, 2018 08:42 pm
Looking for a bit of nostalgia? Then you shouldn't miss this match.

Singapore's veteran footballers, led by legend Fandi Ahmad, will be playing an exhibition game at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (April 14) against Admiralty Community Sports Club. 

Besides Fandi, other ex-Lions expected to take part include Nazri Nasir, Aide Iskandar, Leong Kok Fann and Robert Sim. 

Admission is free for the match, which kicks off at 6pm and is part of a host of activities along Tyrwhitt Road for the Singapore Heritage Festival.

