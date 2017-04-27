Fandi targets SOS Cup win with mix of youth and experience

Midfielder Adam Swandi and defender Irfan Fandi (above) will feature for the Singapore Selection side in the Sultan of Selangor's Cup.

The past, present and future of Singapore football will be on display at the Sultan of Selangor's (SOS) Cup at the National Stadium on May 6.

The annual friendly series, which pits a Singapore selection side against one from Selangor as its main event, is into its 16th edition but will be hosted by Singapore for the first time in eight years.

There will also be a traditional curtain-raiser match played between legends from past Singapore and Selangor teams - a regular fixture since the inception of the SOS Cup in 2001.

This year, organisers have introduced another game before the legends match - a clash between the Singapore Sports School's Under-16 side and the Selangor Combined Schools team, giving fans a chance to catch a glimpse of potential future national players.

As for the main match, Fandi Ahmad, coach of the Singapore Selection side, revealed to The New Paper that he is looking to call up four players set to play key roles for the national Under-22 team at the South-east Asia Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

They are Garena Young Lions duo - striker Taufik Suparno and midfielder Hami Syahin -and Home United's midfielder Adam Swandi and defender Irfan Fandi, who is Fandi's eldest son.

I want us to play free-flowing and attacking football, and I hope we can entertain the fans and win the game. Singapore Selection head coach Fandi Ahmad

The quartet are on Fandi's 25-man shortlist, which he will whittle down to 20 closer to the SOS Cup.

"It's a good chance for people to see our younger players and the potential they have," the local football icon told The New Paper.

"I want us to play free-flowing and attacking football, and I hope we can entertain the fans and win the game."

Adam, who has shone as part of a Protectors side who have started the season impressively by winning eight of their 11 games in all competitions, is looking forward to strutting his stuff on the hallowed National Stadium turf for the first time.

HONOURED

"I feel very honoured to be shortlisted for the Singapore Selection team," said the 21-year-old, who spent two years at French club FC Metz in his teens.

"It's my first time playing in the event and the fact that it will be held at the National Stadium definitely adds to the excitement.

"Hopefully, everything goes well and I will be able to experience this prestigious game."

Adam and his fellow young guns will be guided by experienced heads such as national skipper Shahril Ishak, who plays for Warriors FC, and vice-captain Hariss Harun, who plays for Home on loan from Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Fandi has also called up three foreign S.League players in Albirex Niigata defender Yasutaga Yanagi and midfielder Kento Nagasaki, as well as Home's in-form striker Stipe Plazibat.

Fandi, 54, told TNP that he is relishing leading a team out at the National Stadium for the first time as head coach, and hopes a strong turnout from fans will make the day even more memorable for him.

"I feel honoured that Mr Teo (Hock Seng, SOS Cup organising co-chairman) asked me to lead the Singapore Selection side," said Fandi.

"The important thing is I hope the fans will come and support us. If we can have a big crowd and great atmosphere, it would be fantastic."

FYI

What: Sultan of Selangor's Cup 2017

When: May 6 (Saturday)

Where: National Stadium

Who's playing: