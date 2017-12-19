FAS announce sweeping changes to S.League

FAS chief Lim Kia Tong said the threat of the S.League becoming semi-professional was very real.

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong had to dish out some hard truths on the reasons for the big changes planned for next year's S.League.

In the biggest transformation of the league since its inception in 1996, the FAS announced yesterday that it will drive down the average age of players with Under-23 quota, implement the gruelling Yo-Yo test to gauge the players' fitness as well as conduct courses for administrators, coaches and players to upgrade their skills.

And it is the current state of Singapore's only professional sports competition and the possibility of a drastic cut in funding that prompted the extensive makeover.

For Lim, who was elected in April, it is high time for officials, coaches and players to be more professional in their mindset.

The 64-year-old lawyer said on the sidelines of yesterday's announcement: "The threat of going semi-pro was very real.

"These past months, my team and I have been trying to make good on our promise by putting together a proposal to rejuvenate our league, to keep our professional league.

"In this process, we have a commitment to our stakeholders to justify the funds we require.

"We are glad to note that we have the full endorsement by stakeholders who have committed to multi-year support, so that helps clubs to plan long term."

The FAS' plans revolve around four key pillars - youth development, capability development, cost efficiency and a vibrant football culture.

Local clubs can look forward to substantial subsidies, totalling $888,200 if key performance indicators are met.

Some of these changes are geared to make the local footballers more professional on and off the pitch, a point stressed by Lim.

He said: "Players overseas put in so much effort to be professional. Our players train just once a day.

"The clubs must be more professional, the mindset of the management has to change if we are to play entertaining and fast-moving football, which is the name of the game now.

"No development means no future. If we encourage younger players to join the S.League, there is a future in our football.

"I strongly believe it is time to roll out these changes and, if we take control with vigilance, the football landscape will change."

It had been reported that FAS could implement the pooling and redistribution of the clubs' jackpot revenue, but FAS deputy president Bernard Tan said that the idea was not discussed and will not be introduced in 2018.

Sit-out clubs Gombak United and Tanjong Pagar United will also not return next year.

The FAS' plans have been given the thumbs up from national sports agency Sport Singapore.

Toh Boon Yi, the chief of SportSG's Singapore Sports Institute, said: "The FAS leadership has signalled its commitment to make the necessary changes to turn the fortunes of Singapore football around.

"It is imperative that key stakeholders get behind them and the implementation of the plans as 'One Team Singapore'."