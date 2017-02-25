FAS election call next month, poll before May

The football fraternity is abuzz with chatter about the future of the sport here, with various names being bandied about for the upcoming Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election.

Behind closed doors, capable candidates are being wooed and manifestos being drawn up.

In just under two weeks, Singapore football will see the start of campaigns for the first democratic election of its leadership.

The FAS will call for its election early next month.

"In line with our consultative approach, we are studying the suggested changes to the electoral code that were sent to us by our affiliates," FAS provisional council president Lim Kia Tong told The New Paper yesterday.

"Some of the changes mooted - like additional time for campaigning - do seem fair, and we will consider all other suggestions as well.

"We will have to engage our stakeholders including Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) before we finalise the electoral code.

"Once we do that, we will call for election".

Word is rife that March 28 has been set as the date that the 46 FAS affiliates will vote at the historic FAS Congress, but Lim rubbished the talk.

"I've heard that date being said to be when we will conduct our congress but, as of now, no specific date has been set.

MARCH 28 TOO EARLY

"In addition to our consultation with Fifa and AFC over the electoral code, we still have to follow the timelines set for each process leading up to the election," Lim said, suggesting that the March 28 date is too early for processes to be completed.

"But we will not let it drag too long, we will not wait till May to do the election."

While Lim has not confirmed his candidacy for the post of FAS president, moves are being taken to engage with affiliates.

He has promised that the National Football League (NFL), said to be part of a key battleground of the election, will be given more prominence. At last week's meeting with NFL clubs, he announced that he will take charge as NFL committee chairman. - SHAMIR OSMAN