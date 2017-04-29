FAS election result: What others say

"With the conclusion of its first election, the new leadership of FAS should engage its stakeholders, and rebuild trust and confidence with the stakeholders and the public.

"The fraternity should put aside its differences and unite to work together for the future of football in Singapore.

"There are pressing issues for the FAS leadership team to address, including the development of local football and the future of the S.League.

"It is critical that the new FAS leadership prioritises the review of its internal governance structures and processes, to implement a more robust system going forward."

- Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu

"SportSG would like to congratulate the FAS for successfully conducting its elections, and wish the new FAS Council all the very best in leading the football fraternity in Singapore.

"The elected FAS leadership should continue to engage their stakeholders to unite and grow the sport.

"As a registered charity and Institution of a Public Character (IPC), the FAS must maintain a high standard of regulatory compliance and best practice.

"Future public funding support will very much depend on this, and the confidence in the FAS's strategies, plans and actions to develop football in Singapore and our national teams.

"ActiveSG and the FAS, together with other partners, are already collaborating to enhance the quality and access to junior football programmes.

"SportSG looks forward to working with Mr Lim Kia Tong and his team on all other aspects of football ecosystem development in Singapore."

- Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin

"Everything has been done in accordance with the statutes and electoral codes so we are very happy with the way FAS Singapore has conducted the process.

"Fifa is here to support, a 100 per cent, the new president... the Fifa president will meet with the new FAS president to discuss funding projects.

"We have a Fifa forward-funding where we give US$1.25 million every year to all the 211 member associations.

"The FAS, being one of our members, are also in line to receive this funding.

"But, (it's) based on whatever special projects they want to initiate. We are now in discussion with regard to the key projects under the strategic objectives of FAS to develop football in Singapore.

- Fifa representative Sanjeevan Balasingam