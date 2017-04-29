FAS Election: Team LKT elected

Lim Kia Tong (holding folder) has been elected Football Association of Singapore president, along with his slate of eight other candidates in his Team LKT. His team beat Bill Ng's Game Changers 30-13, with one spoilt vote

Lim Kia Tong has been elected the new president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president, following the national sports association's historic elections on Saturday (April 29) morning at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Lim and his team of nine, collectively known as Team LKT, beat Bill Ng's Game Changers 30-13 in the closed-door elections at the Black Box Auditorium, with one spoilt vote among FAS' 44 voting affiliates.

Either team needed a two-thirds majority to win the election.

Bernard Tan (deputy president), Edwin Tong, S Thavaneson, Teo Hock Seng (all vice-president), Dinesh Nair, Forrest Li, and Darwin Jalil (council members) were also elected on Saturday as part of Lim's slate.

News of the result broke at around 11.30am, with the elections commencing at around 11am.

Affiliates have arrived at the Sports Hub facility before 8.30am, with registration taking place between 9am and 10.30am.

Team LKT members were seen gathered at a cafe in the Kallang Wave Mall, and made their way together to the Black Box Auditorium at around 9.30am, with the bulk of the Game Changers slate emerging from the mall shortly before 10am.

Clad in a red top and a blazer, Ng arrived at 10.17am, smiling and waving at the mix of journalists and Game Changers teammates as he walked into the auditorium.

