FAS Election timeline

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will have its first elected leadership on April 29. Its 44 affiliates with voting rights will select a team of nine - president, deputy president, four vice presidents and three council members - along with six other council members to be elected on an individual basis.

March 18The FAS sent out a notice of election at 9.16am. The names of the Electoral Committee (EC) who will oversee the conduct of the election were also unveiled. FAS Disciplinary Committee chairman: K Bala Chandran, FAS Ethics Committee chairman: Jeffrey Beh, and FAS Audit and Compliance Committee deputy chairman: J Balasubramaniam. FAS general secretary Winston Lee will act as its secretary.