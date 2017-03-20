FAS Election timeline
The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will have its first elected leadership on April 29. Its 44 affiliates with voting rights will select a team of nine - president, deputy president, four vice presidents and three council members - along with six other council members to be elected on an individual basis.
March 18The FAS sent out a notice of election at 9.16am. The names of the Electoral Committee (EC) who will oversee the conduct of the election were also unveiled. FAS Disciplinary Committee chairman: K Bala Chandran, FAS Ethics Committee chairman: Jeffrey Beh, and FAS Audit and Compliance Committee deputy chairman: J Balasubramaniam. FAS general secretary Winston Lee will act as its secretary.
- Mar 25 (Within one week of calling) All nomination candidature forms to be submitted by hand to the FAS General Secretariat by 6pm, along with all required forms. In exchange, candidates must receive an acknowledgment receipt.
- April 1 (Within one week of submission deadline) FAS EC to examine candidatures.
- Apr 14 (approx) (Within three days of EC announcement) Candidates who fail to pass EC examinations must submit the required appeal forms by hand to the FAS General Secretariat by this date.
- Apr 16 (approx) (Within two days of FAS EC final decision on ineligibility on an individual on the slate) Final replacement deadline for ineligible candidates on the slate.
- Apr 19 (At least 10 days before voting) This is the latest date for the EC to announce the decision of its examination of candidates, and release the final list of candidates for the election.
- Apr 29 FAS' 44 affiliates will meet at the first FAS congress to vote for its leadership. Held at the Sport Singapore Auditorium at the Singapore Sports Hub, voting will commence at 11am.